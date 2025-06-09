USP kicks off orientation for over 3000 students

[File Photo]

The University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus was bustling today as over 3,000 students gathered for the first day of orientation.

Campus Life Interim Group Manager Rona Lee says the University is hosting a seven-week orientation program to ensure all new students can familiarize themselves with the campus, lecturers, and support services.

This year, USP has placed cultural group leaders in charge of leading the orientation program.

Article continues after advertisement

“Student-led activities always bring in the numbers, and so we’re very happy with the way orientation has turned out.

Isaia Goneca, a first-year Tourism student from Ra, says that although the journey to the capital was not easy, he is thankful to have the opportunity to pursue further education.

“Even though I faced a lot of challenges, given that my village is in the interior of Ra, I’m glad I chose to study here, so that I can educate myself and be of good service to my community.”

A first-year student from Taveuni, Sunia Vatunilagi, says the transition from the islands to Suva is a big change

“This is the first time for me to come to USP. This orientation has introduced me to a lot of things that I didn’t know about. Especially the place where I will be having my course.”

With a seven-week program and over 400 student buddies, new students will have full access to academic advisory and support service information sessions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.