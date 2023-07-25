USAID gives over $350,000 to WiFN Fiji

[ Source : Supplied ]

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Pacific American Fund, has awarded more than $350,000 to the Women in Fisheries Network (WiFN) Fiji.

USAID Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees participated in the celebratory launch of WiFN Fiji’s groundbreaking project, titled “Collective Action for Improving Ecosystem and Livelihood Resilience for Fijian Communities in Ra.

Glees highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on women, who often bear the primary responsibility for securing water, food, and fuel.

With this in mind, the project seeks to improve fishery-based livelihoods by providing skills training and knowledge sharing while empowering women to make informed decisions about environmental care, thereby ensuring sustained livelihoods and food security.

This project aims to promote gender equality and social inclusivity through multiple initiatives, including enhancing the safeguarding of vulnerable marine ecosystems, promoting effective environmental planning, and strengthening disaster preparedness and responsiveness measures in targeted communities in Ra.

WiFN Fiji joins forces with 19 other organizations in the region, supported by USAID’s Pacific American Fund, collectively striving to enhance climate change resilience and adaptation and improve the lives of Pacific Islanders.