US national to know fate today

Bradley Dawson [File Photo]

The Lautoka High Court is expected to deliver its judgment today in the case of Bradley Dawson, an American national charged with the murder of his wife, Christie Chan, at a luxury resort on Fiji’s Turtle Island in 2022.

Following several weeks of legal proceedings, Dawson will now know his fate today.

A total of 14 witnesses, including forensic experts, resort staff, and law enforcement officials, were called to testify throughout the trial.

Dawson stands accused of brutally beating his wife to death at the secluded resort, where the couple was staying during a vacation in late 2022.

The judgment will now be called at 2.30pm.