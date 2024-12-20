Union threatens strike over pay dispute with Aspen Medical

[File Photo]

The Construction Energy & Timber Workers Union of Fiji (CETWUF) plans to issue a 14-day strike notice to Aspen Medical for 200 Ba and Lautoka hospital workers.

And union national secretary John Paul is calling on government to intervene, saying the reason for the strike notice is a prolonged dispute over public holiday and overtime pay.

The 200 workers include ward assistants, chefs, technicians, and ambulance drivers.

Paul criticized Aspen Medical for allegedly failing to engage in meaningful negotiations, claiming the company has avoided discussions despite saying otherwise.

He also claimed delays in resolving the issue, citing Aspen Medical’s claims that government inaction has hindered solutions beneficial to all parties involved.

Paul says government, as a key party in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) under which Aspen Medical operates, must urgently intervene.

CETWUF raised broader concerns about the 23-year PPP agreement, signed in 2019 under the previous government, which tasked Aspen Medical and its partner, the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), with upgrading and managing the two hospitals.

With FNPF holding an 80 percent stake in the partnership, the union questioned governance issues and the use of workers’ retirement funds.

The union claims the long-term contract appears to provide little oversight of Aspen Medical’s operations.

Paul said its members had avoided industrial action to prevent disruption to hospital services but now felt compelled to act.

“Our members have waited long enough. It’s time to act,” he said.

CETWUF is calling on the Coalition Government to mediate the dispute, investigate the PPP terms, and review FNPF’s involvement in the partnership. Paul claims Aspen Medical has yet to respond to the union’s claims.

FBC News has sent questions to Aspen Medical and is awaiting a response.

More on this story soon as it develops.