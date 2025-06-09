UniFiji criticises Criminal Records Bill drafting

[Photo: FILE]

The University of Fiji has slammed the Criminal Records Bill, calling it the “Alice in Wonderland” bill for its lack of clarity and heavy focus on offenders’ rights over victims.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem, speaking to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights at the Vishnu Deo Memorial Hall in Saweni, said reading the Bill felt like “falling down a rabbit hole with no hope of coming up again.

She highlighted serious drafting flaws and said the Bill gives offenders priority over the people they have harmed.

Professor Shameem says that the principle that convicted criminals should be “respected and seen as a valued member of the community” overshadows the need for offenders to take responsibility for the harm they caused to society and individuals.

She also raised concerns that victim statements are only discretionary in applications for spent convictions, which she said further tilts the Bill in favour of offenders.

The University warned that, if passed in its current form, the Bill could set a dangerous precedent and compromise the safety and security of the people of Fiji.

