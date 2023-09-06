UNFPA receives funding boost

[Photo: Supplied]

The United Nations Population Fund will work on strengthening emergency preparedness and response in Fiji and other Pacific Island countries vulnerable to climate-induced and other disasters.

The UNFPA has received around four billion dollars in grant aid from United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for this program.

The second phase of the programme, will be implemented until February 2025.

Under the program 14 Pacific island countries and territories will be assisted with integration of sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, and mental health and psychosocial support.

This will be included in their disaster preparedness policies and plans, including the ‘pre-positioning’ of necessary equipment.

UNFPA Pacific Director, Iori Kato says the increased funding support will enable UNFPA Pacific to accelerate its contributions to the Small Island Developing States for addressing the special needs of women of reproductive age including pregnant women and adolescent girls, and persons with disabilities, during emergencies.

Kato adds when a climate crisis or health pandemic hits, these women will require life-saving services for maternal health, or treatment for sexual violence, and psychosocial support.