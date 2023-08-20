UNFPA helps build climate resilience

[ Source : Supplied ]

In light of World Humanitarian Day last week, the United Nations Population Fund provided support to village women and youth for building climate resilience in the Northern Division.

UNFPA Pacific donated sewing machines, brush cutters, gum boots, refrigerators, and other items to women and young people in Korotubu Village.

UNFPA Director for the Pacific, Iori Kato, says it is unfortunate that in many emergencies globally, including in the Pacific, women, girls, boys, and persons with disabilities face increased risks of violence.

He says there tends to be a rise in maternal deaths, unwanted pregnancies, and psychological traumas in such emergencies.

The leader of the Uuisori Youth Club in Korotubu Village, Eseromi Sivivatu, says through this assistance, they will acquire new ideas and skills to help their community.

They also donated a set of IT equipment (desktops, laptops, projectors, printers, and chairs) to the ‘Command Center’ of the Northern Division Commissioner’s Office.

Kato hopes that this equipment will contribute to the divisional commissioner’s office room serving as a well-functioning command centre for better preparedness and response to a future disaster.