Uncle jailed for rape

A man who raped his niece at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi has been sentenced to 16 years and five months imprisonment.

The incident took place in 2019.

The man was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

According to the evidence presented in court, the rapist and others including the victim were drinking at the beach when the 16-year-old victim wanted to relive herself.

The victim was on her way to relive herself about 50 meters away from the others when her uncle followed.

The rapist then went to the victim and then forcefully placed a cutter knife on her neck and told her that he wanted to have sex with her.

Despite the victim’s refusal, the rapist forced her to have sex with him.

In his ruling, High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma told the rapist that he can’t be forgiven for the act he committed.

He said he was lost for words and he even described the rapist as a shame to the society.

Justice Sharma said rape was not just a physical act as it destroys the life of the victim.

The High Court judge also told the rapist that he has scarred the life of the victim forever.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 13 years behind bars.