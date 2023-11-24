UN working across the Pacific to tackle skills shortages

UN Resident Coordinator in Fiji Dirk Wagener

The UN Resident Coordinator in Fiji, Dirk Wagener, emphasizes the collaborative efforts underway across the Pacific to tackle skills shortages and enhance labor accessibility.

Speaking at the Top Executive Conference underway in Nadi Wagener, recognizing the unique challenges faced by countries like Fiji, highlights the importance of bringing diverse stakeholders together to work alongside the government.

According to Wagener a primary concern was the significant skills gap affecting various sectors, notably health and construction, stemming from increased opportunities provided by labor schemes.

He says while these initiatives have bolstered economic benefits through remittances, they have concurrently exacerbated shortages in crucial areas, posing a substantial challenge for a country like Fiji.

“Again, this is a challenge that requires partnership across government and the private sector to address labour shortages and build Fiji’s skills and employment opportunities for the longer term.”

The UN Resident Coordinator also shares the view that Fiji’s tourism sector, if managed effectively, could serve as a pivotal conduit and accelerator for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Wagener says that with strategic management, the hospitality sector, a cornerstone of Fiji’s economy, holds considerable potential for growth and diversification.

Focusing on the delicate balance between economic gains and potential drawbacks, Wagener emphasized the need for a nuanced approach to ensure sustainable development.

The ongoing Top Executive Conference serves as a platform for key stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue, fostering a shared understanding of the issues at hand and exploring innovative solutions.