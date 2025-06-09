UK launches ‘All In’ initiative to combat violence against women

British High Commission representative Kanbar Hossein-Bor. [Photo: FILE]

The United Kingdom has launched a new global initiative aimed at preventing violence against women, a challenge that continues to affect countries worldwide, including the Pacific.

British High Commission representative Kanbar Hossein-Bor says the initiative, known as “All In,” was announced by the UK Foreign Secretary in December last year.

Hossein-Bor says the programme is designed to alleviate international action to address violence against women, which has been declared a national emergency in the United Kingdom.

He adds that the issue is also deeply concerning in the Pacific, where many women continue to experience violence.

“That’s a global problem. We in the UK suffer from it, a national emergency has been declared, but also here in the Pacific, women are suffering from it”

Hossein-Bor says the initiative will support the development of a world-leading panel tasked with identifying key initiatives and policies to help end violence against women.

He says the goal is to bring countries together to share solutions and strengthen efforts to ensure women and girls are protected.

