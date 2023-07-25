UAE reaffirms its partnership with Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its partnership with Fiji.
This comes as the non-resident Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Rashed Matar Alsiri Alqemzi, paid a courtesy visit to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday.
The President thanked him for coming to personally deliver a letter from United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Ratu Wiliame also recognized Fiji’s continued partnership with the UAE.
Alqemzi held various high-level roles, such as the Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai from 2017 to 2021, before being appointed the Ambassador of the UAE to New Zealand in July 2020.
