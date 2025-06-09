Two women face charges over separate fraud cases

[Photo: FILE]

A woman in her 50s has been charged by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Cyber Crime Task Force for allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $4,000 from her employer.

Police say the accused, while employed as a housekeeper, allegedly carried out close to 100 unauthorised transactions from her employer’s EFTPOS machine to her mobile money account between October and December 2024.

The total amount involved is believed to be more than $4,000.

The matter was reported at the Nasinu Police Station, and the woman has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

She is expected to appear at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

In a separate case, a 30-year-old woman of Delainavesi has also been charged for allegedly dishonestly obtaining $275 in 2024.

Police say the accused advertised a mobile phone for sale on Facebook, prompting the victim to transfer money believing it was a genuine transaction.

When the phone was not delivered, the victim reported the matter at the Namaka Police Station.

The woman has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

