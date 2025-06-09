Two men charged over alleged murder of Police Constable Racagi

[Photo: FILE]

Two men will be produced in court tomorrow for the alleged murder of Police Constable 8012 Peniasi Racagi.

In a statement, police stated that the two accused persons are aged 42 and 20 years and are residents of Qauia in Lami.

Police stated that the two, along with another individual, are alleged to have aided and abetted in causing injuries to the late Police Constable Racagi, causing his death between the dates of 21-22 last month.

The two men are in police custody and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

