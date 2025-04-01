Two men at police station following viral fight

Two individuals are at the Valelevu Police Station after an alleged altercation, which was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

The incident, which unfolded in Valelevu, reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute between the two men.

The heated confrontation escalated into a physical fight, with both parties seen throwing punches in the footage shared online.

Article continues after advertisement

The second party was in the vehicle when the incident took place.

The two remain at the Valalevu Police station.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.