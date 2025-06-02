Two killed in separate road accidents

Two people have lost their lives in separate road accidents reported yesterday.

The first incident, an alleged hit-and-run, occurred along Koronubu Road at Rarawai Flat in Ba.

Police were alerted after a man’s body was discovered on the road shortly after 3am.

The victim, believed to be an iTaukei male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the Ba Aspen Hospital.

Police are seeking information to help identify the victim and locate the driver involved.

In the second accident, a man in his 20s died following a road accident along Lodoni Road in Korovou this morning.

The victim is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle he was driving as it approached Nananu Village, causing it to veer off the road.

The victim was transported to Korovou Hospital with the assistance of the National Fire Authority, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations continue into both cases.

The national road death toll currently stands at 22 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

