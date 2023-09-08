Two drown in separate incidents

[File Photo]

Two tragic drowning incidents occurred within a span of one week involving children.

According to police, the first report of drowning was received from Noro Settlement in Navakasiga, Bua where a seven-year-old child was found motionless floating in the sea.

The victim was found by two children who went to check on their fishing net from a boat near the village.

In the second report, a six-year-old child was found floating in the Nasivi River in Tavua.

The victim was swimming with siblings when it is alleged he drowned. He was spending his holidays with relatives in Vanuakula, Tavua.

Police say they will investigate the element of negligence with regards to the circumstances surrounding their unfortunate deaths.

The national drowning toll currently stands at 28 compared to 27 for the same period last year.

Parents and guardians have again been reminded about the need to strictly monitor their children’s movements.