Two dead in separate accidents

Two people, including an 81-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child, died following an accident along the King’s Road near Nalawa yesterday.

According to the police, it is alleged that a 77-year-old man hit a 10-year-old student from Burenitu Village in Ra.

The victim is alleged to have crossed in front of a parked bus when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to the Nanukuloa Health Center but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

In the second accident, an 81-year-old woman was allegedly hit by a taxi in Makoi yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged that the suspect was reversing out of a driveway when he hit the victim.

She was rushed to the Valelevu Health Center, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

In another serious accident case, a 19-year-old student, while driving along the Naulu Road in Nakasi, allegedly failed to negotiate a bend, causing his vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane.

The vehicle allegedly collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man.

The 19-year-old suspect and a 45-year-old woman were transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where they remain admitted.