Two arrested for alleged robbery

Quick response by the Valelevu crime operations team has resulted in the arrest of two men for an alleged aggravated robbery case.

The two had allegedly boarded a taxi at 3pm along the Kings Road and asked to be dropped off in Nadera on Monday.

Upon reaching their destination, the two allegedly grabbed money from the driver and fled the scene.

Shortly after the report was lodged, the two were arrested by the Operations team in Nasole and were taken into custody.

They have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery each and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.