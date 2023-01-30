Two arrested for alleged robbery

[Photo: Supplied]

Two men are in police custody who were allegedly involved in an alleged burglary case at Matawalu, in Lautoka on Sunday.

Police say the quick response by the K9 Unit in Vitogo resulted in this arrest.

The report was lodged by the caretaker of the property after he noticed the front door open.

Police say PC Temo Qalo and K-9 Ridze were deployed to the scene where they managed to track down the perpetrators.

It says recoveries were made which included laptops, TV screen, washing machine and other electronic goods.

Police investigation continues.