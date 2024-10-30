Two arrest for alleged marijuana possession

(Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook)

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of several large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana at Cunningham Old Road in Nasinu yesterday afternoon.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the raid conducted at the home of the two suspects resulted in the seizure of more than 40 large parcels, more than 400 sachets and a bottle of seeds all believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says the raid conducted within the Southern Division area of operation is significant as the alleged illicit substances were intended for sale.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that during their investigation they will be delving deeper into the source of the alleged substances as well as possible proceeds of crime.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

ACP Driu adds that in the lead-up to the festive season, there is often an increase in the sale and distribution of drugs as a means of earning money.

He states that divisional operations with the assistance of their stakeholders will be working together to disrupt and dismantle the networks involved in the sale of drugs.

ACP Driu highlights that police are actively pursuing the support of the Vanua, religious organizations, civil society, and relevant stakeholders to carry out the proactive arm of supply reduction through increased awareness of the harmful impacts of illicit drugs.

The two men remain in custody as the investigations continue.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.