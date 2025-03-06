Turmeric and kava leading in agriculture exports

Fiji’s agricultural exports have seen significant growth in recent years, with exports rising by 20.1 percent in 2023-2024, up from 15.8 percent in 2021-2022.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says turmeric exports alone are expected to reach $27.3 million this year, an increase from $24.6 million, while kava exports are also seeing growth, surpassing $20 million.

Rayalu says a company called Island Magic, which specializes in turmeric production and processing, is actively pursuing the development of 100 acres of turmeric planting with plans to plant another 300 acres up in the Cuvu Hills in Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

He says financial liberation for Fiji is in agriculture.

The Minister adds they are investing in the farmers, they are protecting the land, and securing the future.

He stresses that they are reviving traditional crops, and cocoa and coffee production is back.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.