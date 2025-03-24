Tunabuna calls for revival of sheep grazing

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna has called for the reinstatement of sheep grazing at the Mua Research Station in Taveuni.

Tunabuna says the practice helps control undergrowth and improves the station’s resilience to changing weather conditions.

During his visit to the station, he acknowledges the staff’s dedication saying their work is crucial in breeding coconut varieties to boost production.

Officer in Charge Semisi Tuikilakila says the station is breeding 13 coconut varieties, with more under testing to improve economic returns.

Tuikilakila says their main focus is to develop coconut varieties suited for different regions, ensuring farmers get high-yielding and resilient crops.

Tunabuna adds that the research station plays a vital role in raising and breeding coconut seedlings for farmers across the country.

