Tudravu places a strong emphasis on allegiance

All police officers should have their allegiance to the institution and not to a man.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu stated this, addressing concerns of personnel still under the influence of the former, Sitiveni Qiliho.

Tudravu says his message to officers has always been the same: “Allegiance to the institution.”

“I cannot be talking to individuals, the most important thing that I am driving now is the allegiance to the institution not to the man. Because if your allegiance is to the man, if he goes out, you follow, that’s a problem that’s the challenge that we have.”

Since taking office, Tudravu said, he has been reminding personnel of the need to focus on the task at hand without outside influences or distractions.

“All police officers should have their allegiance to the institution to the commissioner’s chair, whoever comes in, he goes out, and an-other one comes in the allegiance is there. So institution, I was driving that in the last two weeks and the years I have been in the force, because if it is to a man then all this things will come out.”

With the expected reform and restructure as well as the outlined key objectives, Tudravu is optimistic that all officers will align with the institution’s leadership in order to accomplish all that is set out for the coming years.