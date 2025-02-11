Tudravu demands urgent brawl action

A snippet from the video posted on social media. [Credit: Praise Construction]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed his senior officers to round up everyone involved in a brawl in Nabua, Suva this afternoon.

The directive has been given to Divisional Police Commander South, SSP Wate Vocevoce.

A video shared on social media shows some students involved in a brawl after school this afternoon.

Tudravu has warned that such unruly behaviour will not be tolerated.

He has directed immediate action be taken against those involved.