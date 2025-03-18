Tudravu calls for action on illicit tobacco

[Photo Credit: MOH]

The illegal tobacco trade is straining Fiji’s health system and economy.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Jemesa Tudravu stated that unregulated products drive up smoking rates, leading to preventable diseases and over 1,200 deaths each year.

The financial toll is severe.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2019 alone, tobacco use cost Fiji an estimated $319 million, far exceeding cigarette tax revenue.



Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Jemesa Tudravu (left), Team Lead, Direct Assistance to Parties,

Secretariat of the WHO FCTC Andrew Black. [Photo Credit: MOH]

The government, Dr Tudravu said in partnership with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control was reviewing enforcement gaps and strengthening regulations.

Efforts are focused on tighter controls, better coordination between agencies, and policies that align with global standards.

Dr Tudravu calls for collective action, urging stakeholders to help curb illicit tobacco activities and protect public health.

The PS made the remarks this morning at Suva’s Holiday Inn during a stakeholder meeting on eliminating illicit tobacco trade.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.