TSLS to review priority areas of study

TSLS Chief Executive Dr Hasmukh Lal

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has announced plans to review its priority areas of study, which have remained unchanged since the service was established in 2014.

The move comes as the TSLS oversight committee seeks to identify workforce sectors that can be addressed through the service, particularly those experiencing a loss of labour force due to migration under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility program.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr Hasmukh Lal says an oversight committee is reviewing the priority areas in the workforce that can be fulfilled through the TSLS.

“We’ve got a consultant who is reviewing the priority areas and these major employers and the regulator of the employment laws in the country, they sit in this committee to see that the priority areas is taken, which is cognizant of the evolving labor market needs in the country.”

The review is being chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Enterprise, Parmesh Chand, and includes members from the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Ministry of Employment.