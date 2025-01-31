TSLS registrations close today

13,827 students have successfully registered and out of that 7,198 are complete applications says the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says there are 3,976 incomplete applications and 2,653 with only registration.

Incomplete application means where students have advanced from registration and yet to complete with all requisites.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal is reminding all potential applicants that registration for the 2025 academic year will close today.

He stresses that applicants who have registered will be able to continue to complete and submit their applications.

”

[Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal]

Lal says TSLS is currently awaiting the results of the aptitude test conducted by Fiji Airways for Commercial Pilot Training, with scholarship offers expected to be made by next week.

Similarly, Lal says the Ministry of Education will continue face-to-face interviews for Teacher Training Programmes for the remaining applicants starting next week.

TSLS is now expecting results from the first round of interviews and will begin issuing scholarship offers today.

TSLS anticipates concluding the processing of applications within the next two weeks.

Lal says students who do not meet the quota will be offered alternative scholarship options.

TSLS will reopen registration in Semester 2 for Degree and Quarter 2 for TVET scholarships for schemes where the quota remains unfilled after the current processing period.

In addition to new scholarship offers, approximately 9,940 existing sponsored students will continue their studies in 2025.