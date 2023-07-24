Treat every investigation with importance: ACP Raikaci

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

There is no such thing as a major or minor investigation, and every investigation file needs to be treated with the same level of importance.

This was the message by Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Sakeo Raikaci while concluding Investigators Qualifying Course Level 3 last week.

ACP Raikaci reiterated the importance of maintaining public trust through the successful conduct of investigations.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He says this is because it does have an impact on someone’s life.

ACP Raikaci says the minutest of details can either make or break a case.

He also stresses that officers should know the processes to follow and the procedures to abide by.

Thirty-four officers holding supervisory posts overseeing the conduct of investigations have completed the three-week training.