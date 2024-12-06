TRC Commission should be apolitical: Seruiratu

The Opposition has called for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to comprise of independent and apolitical members to ensure impartiality and credibility in addressing issues of national concern.

This was highlighted during deliberations on the TRC Act in Parliament, with Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu emphasizing the need for truth as the foundation of the commission’s work.

The opposition leader highlights the critical role truth plays in the reconciliation process because truth before reconciliation will ensure that the whole process is genuine.

“So that was the whole point that was raised by the group of 16 members. Definitely, people need to tell the truth about what happened, and then it is the process that has already been stipulated that will deal with it, whether they are perpetrators, survivors, or otherwise.”

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu

Group of Nine Opposition Member Viliame Naupoto supported this stance, noting that there is a need for independent people to join the commission and there are enough very qualified people outside who are not in politics that can come in and be members of the Commission.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who presented the bill for debate, highlighted the spiritual dimension of reconciliation, noting that a framework alone is insufficient for meaningful change.

“It has to happen in the hearts and minds of the people and the workers. In the iTaukei o vanua tradition, when one tries to reconcile, they must have the genuine yearning for change, to forgive, and also to forget. I understand we are humans, and it is very difficult to forget.”

The final implementation of the TRC’s recommendations will hinge on the government’s capacity to allocate necessary resources, ensuring that the commission’s work translates into tangible outcomes for the nation.