TRC Bill before Parliament

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Bill 2024 suggests that the Commission must be independent and not subject to the directions of the government or any agency of the State, or of any person or organization, other than as is necessary to ensure compliance with any written law.

The bill which is now before parliament also suggests that before the commencement of the Commission’s work, the Commissioners must take, before the President, the oath of affirmation of office.

It says that the Commission should consist of five Commissioners appointed by the President, three of whom should be citizens of Fiji, the chair is also to be appointed by the President from among the Commissioners.

Article continues after advertisement

It says a commissioner must be a person of integrity and credibility who is impartial in the performance of the Commission’s functions and who receives the confidence of the people.

The bill also states that the purpose of the Commission is to promote social cohesion through healing and reconciliation.

It further says the purpose of this Act is to facilitate open and free engagement in truth-telling regarding the political upheavals during the coup periods and to promote closure and healing for the survivors of these events

The powers of the commission will include that a person who intentionally misleads or gives false information to the Commission is deemed to have committed contempt of court and may, at the discretion of the Commission, be referred to the Magistrates’ Court.