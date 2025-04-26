Tourists spend less despite strong numbers

[File Photo]

A key concern is emerging for Fiji’s tourism industry, while visitor numbers remain strong, total spending is falling.

This, according to the Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka, who states that the decline has been linked to shorter stays, raising questions about the long-term growth of one of the country’s biggest economic drivers.

International Visitor Survey Report 2023 highlights that tourists are spending an average of $3,462 per trip, with $404 spent per night,

However, with visits becoming shorter, the overall contribution from each traveller is shrinking, prompting urgent action.

Gavoka says plans to diversify tourism and improve infrastructure will boost the industry’s contribution to the economy.

“I think the spending has been quite encouraging. Again, we want to do more for them. We believe that in the past, there used to be tours up to the Naitasiri areas for some waterfalls and things like that in there.”

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says the new direction involves creating immersive, authentic experiences that connect visitors to local communities and culture.

“You know, they’re the types of things that we really want to promote to people and, you know, send tourists as far and wide as across Fiji and doing as much as they can.”

Fiji’s tourism sector remains a cornerstone of the national economy, generating billions annually.

