Tourism Industry stronger than ever

Fiji is expecting a million visitors this year.

While opening the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit in Nadi, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says this is another historic achievement.

Gavoka highlights that last year Fiji broke our visitor arrival record welcoming 929,740 visitors who contributed an estimated 3.2 billion to the Fijian economy.

He stresses that it’s safe to say that tourism remains the country’s growth driver and where the opportunities are.

Gavoka also says they hosted the inaugural Tourism Investment Summit last year which saw to some promising leads and investor ready projects.

He adds that discussions and partnerships that emerged from last year’s summit have laid a strong foundation for future.