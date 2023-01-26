Tourism industry buoyant and robust: Gavoka

The recovery trajectory for visitor arrivals is exceeding expectations, and the impact can be seen in the economy with tourists buzzing in resorts, towns, and villages.

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka highlighted this saying tourists are enjoying their experiences.

Gavoka says for the first quarter of this year, some of the hotels are now seeing bookings much higher than at any time in their history.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says the industry is very buoyant and robust.

“An indication is that for the first quarter of the year, which is a difficult part of the year, some hotels are seeing bookings much higher than at any time in their history. You know the new branding for tourism happiness comes naturally. That is very true, because you don’t manufacture that kind of branding. Happiness in Fiji is so natural.”

Gavoka says Fiji is well-positioned to capitalize on its brand as a tourism destination.

According to the minister, tourism is where the country is hoping to accelerate economic growth.