Tougher licensing system on the way

Provisional drivers are expected to undergo a more thorough and progressive assessment process before obtaining a full license.

This as the cabinet has endorsed the Land Transport Amendment Bill 2025 for tabling in Parliament.

The Bill removes the mandatory two-year requirement for provisional license holders in the Land Transport Act 1998 and introduces a two-stage provisional driver license system.

The amendment to the Act is aimed at enhancing road safety by ensuring a more progressive and competency-based approach to driver licensing.

By implementing a tiered system, provisional drivers will be subject to a more rigorous assessment process before obtaining a full license, fostering higher driving standards and reducing accident rates.

