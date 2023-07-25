Toddler is latest drowning victim

A one-year-old is believed to be the latest drowning victim in the country.

The devastating event unfolded in Wailotu Settlement, in Tailevu, where the child was with his mother at their home. According to reports, the toddler had wandered outside while his mother was occupied attending to another child in one of the bedrooms.

When the mother realized the child was missing, a frantic search ensued to locate him.

Article continues after advertisement

The search ended in tragedy when the young child was discovered floating in the nearby Wainivesi River.

Immediate efforts were made to retrieve him from the water, but sadly, it was too late to save him.

Police investigation is underway.