TLTB to undergo review

The iTaukei Land Trust Board will be reviewed.

This follows the cabinet’s approval to help improve operational efficiency and work processes.

The recent review of the TLTB resulted in strengthening its corporate governance, implementing a risk management framework, complaints management system, adoption of digital transformation models and supporting government’s socioeconomic and infrastructure projects.

Cabinet states the intent of the review is to enhance participation and promoting economic empowerment of the landowning units, in TLTB’s trustees role.

The 2023 review will ensure that TLTB is sustainable by having all institutions, projects or programs derive measurable returns.

According to cabinet, the review will also ensure that proper governance is undertaken at TLTB and ensures that it’s also inclusive.

The TLTB will fund the review.

Cabinet has also agreed that consultations be undertaken on the proposal to increase current royalty rates on sand and gravel, clay and soil, rock, topsoil and river spalls extracted as per Regulation 11 of the iTaukei Land Trust (Gravel Regulations) 1998 under the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940.