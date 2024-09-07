TLTB returns more land to owners

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is actively working to return land to its rightful landowners, a process that had been delayed due to paperwork under the previous government.

Chief Executive Solomoni Nata, while presenting during the Naitasiri Provincial Council meeting, stated that approximately 91 percent of leased land has been successfully reverted to its original owners, marking an improvement from 84 percent in previous years.

Nata says this effort is part of ongoing initiatives to resolve issues surrounding land reversals after lease expiry.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlights that 6,000 acres of Crown land have been successfully returned to traditional owners since the new government took office.

“In 2023 alone, 8,666 acres were reverted to rightful owners across the country. Some of the lands under review, marked as “Crown Grant,” continue to face challenges in terms of clear demarcation of boundaries.”

Nata emphasizes that, since Fiji’s cession to Great Britain, there has been a lack of clear boundaries for iTaukei landowners, leading to ongoing uncertainty regarding specific land ownership.

The TLTB remains committed to ensuring that iTaukei landowners retain rightful ownership of their lands and are fully supported in managing their assets.