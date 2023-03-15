TLTB Chief Executive suspended

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Tevita Kuruvakadua

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Tevita Kuruvakadua has been suspended.

The Board of Trustees of the iTaukei Land Trust Board confirms that Kuruvakadua’s suspension is effective immediately pending an investigation into certain allegations received by the TLTB Board.

The board has stressed that the suspension is by no means suggestive of guilt or a confirmation of guilt on the part of the CEO.

The TLTB Board says it is in the best interest of the organisation to proceed with the suspension to allow for an objective, independent and impartial investigation into the allegations.

It adds that the CEO has been duly informed of the allegations and will be accorded with all procedural requirements in the facilitation of the investigation and its outcome.

It says the board remains fully committed to completing this process as soon as possible.

The TLTB Board has, in the meantime, appointed Senior Manager Peni Qalo, who currently holds the position of Manager Research & Policy, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer.

The board says Qalo’s role will be to ensure that the day-to-day running of the organisation proceeds as normal.