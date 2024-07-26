TLTB awards development lease to Waisasa landowners

TLTB CEO Solomoni Nata [File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has given the green light for Waisasa settlement landowners in Tacirua to develop their land for residential purposes.

TLTB says a 10-year development lease has been issued for this.

It says this will ensure that landowners can enjoy fair and equitable returns of the use of their land.

The lease has been granted to Sikeli Nakonaivalu, a member of the landowning unit of Nawavatu, who has partnered with Optimal Management Consultant to develop the land for residential purposes.

TLTB CEO Solomoni Nata stated that while TLTB has the legal authority to evict current occupants of informal settlements, there is an understanding with development lease holders to relocate or realigned them as part of their responsibility, and in recognizing the need for a comprehensive approach involving multiple stakeholders, including the Government and the Ministry of Housing.

Nata says the development aims to transform the prime site into 57 residential lots, offering existing occupants the first opportunity to purchase these lots.

He says should they be unable to afford the lots, TLTB and the landowners will work together to identify alternative relocation sites.

He adds that although a 45-day notice has been given to the occupants starting from July 16th to vacate the land, TLTB has requested the developer to extend the notice by another six months to allow time for identifying relocation sites.