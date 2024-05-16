Tikoduadua acknowledges limits in tackling drug crisis

The government does not have all the solutions to the current escalating drug crisis in the country.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua while speaking during the National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs in Fiji Symposium at the Fiji National University Nasinu Campus.

Tikoduadua says there are different areas where this problem concerns us, and the most concerning is the impact it has on the children.

He adds that there could be so many reasons why children get involved in drugs.



Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Tikoduadua says the government has completed drafting the anti-narcotics strategy, which they hope to publish in July.

He adds that part of the narcotics strategy includes concerns about demand reduction and the availability of control substances.

It also includes supply reduction and alternative developments, harm reduction, legal reform, data collection analysis and information sharing, the establishment of narcotics courts and partnerships, coordination, and international cooperation.

Tikoduadua says these are the strategic areas that the government is looking at to be able to tackle the drug problem.

He adds that the drug crisis in Fiji is second only to climate change.