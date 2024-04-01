Tightened security at school sporting events critical

Coke Games 2023 [File Photo]

The Education Ministry is emphasizing the critical need for strict security measures and vigilant monitoring of students during school sporting events.

This is especially when such events are held at outside locations.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca has underlined this stating that concerns regarding student misconduct at sporting venues have been brought to their attention.

She confirms that two recent cases have been reported and are currently under investigation by the police.



Kuruleca also stresses the importance of verifying information, as such incidents often circulate on social media platforms.

“Part of doing that job properly is ensuring that we’re verifying information, we have procedures and processes in place, and we must follow those. At the end of the day, everybody deserves to be heard, whether you’re the perpetrator or the victim, and we will ensure that due process follows once information is verified.”

Kuruleca is also urging parents to accompany their children to these events whenever possible, to ensure they are adequately supervised and cared for.