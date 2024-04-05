Three switch sides in meth case

Three people who are charged in relation to the discovery of $2 billion worth of methamphetamine in Nadi have decided to switch sides.

The case was called in the Lautoka High Court today and Acting DPP John Rabuku stated the three have also opted for immunity.

This means they will now give evidence for the prosecution.

Rabuku says they will also file a nolle prosequi for the three.

Also in a significant turn of events, one of the defence lawyers Mark Anthony has been able to get his client Issac Lesiyanawai fully discharged.

Anthony had made full representation with consideration to the charges his client faced.

He also told the court that he would make a formal application regarding the return of Lesiyanawai’s travel documents and refund his clients bail bond.

The Acting DPP informed the court that they will need three weeks to go through the full disclosures which comprised crime scene photographs and 200 documents that included search warrants and lists.

Justin Ho and Louie Frank Logaivau’s bail hearing will take place on the 20th of April.