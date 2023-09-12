Three police appointments to Police Command Group

From left: Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Director Strategic Planning Research and Development Newly appointed Sakeo Raikaci, Newly appointed ACP Crime Mesake Waqa and Newly appointed Director Strategic Planning Acting SSP Pauliasi Colamoto.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has made three appointments to his Command group.

ACP Crime Sakeo Raikaci has been appointed the Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Director Strategic Planning Research and Development.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mesake Waqa takes over as ACP Crime.

Superintendent of Police Pauliasi Colamoto who held the Deputy Director Strategic Planning post, has been appointed to take over as the Acting Director.

Chew says Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci is a graduate of the University of the South Pacific having attained a Bachelor of Law Degree, Professional Diploma in Legal Practice and Certificate in Law Criminal.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Crime Mesake Waqa previously served as Major Crime Investigator, Officer in Charge of Major Crime Investigation, Divisional Crime Officer in the South and East, Deputy Director Organized Crime and Director Criminal Investigations Department.

Newly appointed Director Strategic Planning Acting SSP Pauliasi Colamoto is a graduate of the International Management Institute in New Dheli India and Fiji National University attaining qualifications for Corporate Governance and Excellence Management and Leadership Management, has served in the Western, Eastern and Headquarters.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says he decided to make these appointments for the sake of business continuity and for the best interests of the organization.

He says the first seven months since taking up office has been challenging and he believes that the appointments will add value to the current momentum of Restoring Blue culture.