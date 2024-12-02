Three-bedroom Navua home destroyed in fire

A three-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed in a fire in Wainiveidio, Navua, this morning.

It is believed the fire started around 11 a.m. today.

Eyewitnesses say the homeowner and her daughter were not at home when the fire broke out.

The fire is believed to have started beneath the house.

Eyewitnesses also claim that the fire truck lacked sufficient water, forcing firefighters to draw water from a nearby drain.

Firefighters remain at the scene.