Tewaka invests $1.5m to expand fleet

Local tour company Tewaka is taking proactive measures to seize opportunities in the recovering tourism industry, demonstrating strong confidence in the growing economy.

Managing Director, James Sowane reveals they have recently invested over $1.5 million to expand their vehicle fleet.

He underscores the company’s optimistic outlook, noting they have always believed in the strong resurgence of their industry, and their recent investments serve as proof of that confidence.

Sowane highlights that a key part of their ambitious expansion involves acquiring a brand-new mini-coach, which is already in service, catering to tourists.

He also emphasizes the significance of continually training their drivers.

“Our drivers are trained to international standards given the numbers that we service on a daily basis. Like other companies, we’ve lost a good number of our experienced drivers at the moment to New Zealand. But what that does is open up opportunities for younger drivers that are coming through that are wanting a career in public service driving, that we’ve recruited over the past few months, we’ve trained them and they’re now enjoying those experiences.”

Sowane is excited about this new addition, underlining its significance in their fleet expansion strategy.