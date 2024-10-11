Termite baiting program set to begin in Lautoka

The AST Termite Baiting Program is launching in Lautoka later this month to combat the widespread issue of Asian Subterranean Termites (AST), which have caused significant damage to homes across Fiji.

Flick Hygiene Services has been awarded the contract to provide baiting services to homes that reported infestations and qualified for government grants.

Currently, 448 homeowners have received grants, with 327 applications still being processed.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative has incurred a total cost of approximately $3.83 million, benefiting 775 applicants.

Homeowners received either $5,000 or $3,000, with the Lautoka City Council handling applications and Biosecurity of Fiji verifying them.

Flick hygiene services will assess each property for damage and active termite colonies.

The baiting process will involve at least three follow-up visits to ensure effective eradication of the colonies.

All findings will be documented in reports to guide future initiatives.

The Coalition Government is focusing on Lautoka as a pilot area, with plans to expand the program based on the lessons learned.

The infestation has severely impacted property values in Lautoka and has spread to the Northern Division and Nakasi.

Homeowners are urged to participate in the baiting program and to request identification from service personnel before allowing entry into their homes.