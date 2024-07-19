Temporary closure of Vuci South Road

[Source: Fiji Roads Autority/ Facebook]

There will be a temporary road closure on Vuci South Road this Saturday, from 9 pm to 5 am on Sunday.

During this period, the Fiji Roads Authority will be carrying out the installation of cross culverts located 50 meters from the junction of Kuku Road.

The FRA states that these works are part of efforts to improve drainage along Vuci South Road in preparation for further upgrades to the road.

Residents residing along this section of Vuci South Road and Anu Feeder Road are advised to access their homes via Vuci Road.

The work is expected to be completed within the specified timeframe.