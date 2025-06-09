Temporary bypass at Semo village progressing well

[ Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook ]

Construction of the temporary bypass road to accommodate traffic affected by the road slip at the Armco Crossing, near the junction at Semo Village, is progressing well.

Fiji Roads Authority says that clearing and grubbing of the bypass road are nearing 90% completion as of 5:00 a.m. today.

Motorists should plan ahead, expect delays, and drive carefully through the area.

FRA will continue to provide further updates as assessments and works progress.

