Teachers’ welfare tops submission list

The Fijian Teachers Association will be making a submission during the National Education Summit to review all policies that were implemented in the past sixteen years.

FTA President, Netani Druavesi says teachers have raised concerns regarding their welfare and they want to address them.

Druavesi claims teachers have been denied a lot of things in the past.

“What they have been receiving before in the last 16 years, sorry to say, in the last 16 years, they have been denied. Everything, I’ll just put it short. Everything that you can think of regarding the betterment of our education system in Fiji, that is all in our submission.”

Druavesi is thankful the Ministry of Education has made some readjustments in the past six months regarding teacher welfare.

The National Education Summit will be held on the 21st and 22nd of this month in Nadi.