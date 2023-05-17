Teachers must take charge in spreading unity: Singh

Teachers must take the lead in spreading unity among our children, as Fiji has embarked on a new journey after the reconciliation at the National Girmit Day celebration.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh highlighted this at the opening of the 93rd Fiji Teachers Union Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting in Labasa yesterday.

Deo says this is as teachers are change makers and can influence children’s lives in schools.

“It is us who can do it, nobody else can do it. I am pleading with you as teacher colleagues … let us see how we can have a better understanding of each other’s culture, each other’s way of thinking, each other’s language.”



[Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh]

Deo says this is in line with the aspirations of the People’s Coalition Government and to the different religious and cultural beliefs in the country.

The Minister reminded the teachers not to be complacent as some doors that they have been knocking on have been opened by the government but continue to perform and deliver their duties.

FTU members from around the country are part of the three-day Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting at Labasa Sangam (SKM) College, to reflect on the theme “The Power of Educational Partnership”.